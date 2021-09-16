Fallah & No Way’s Victory Over Swinger & Hernandez a Precursor to Another Attack by Su Yung & the Undead Bridesmaids

News / September 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on Before the IMPACT, Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Johnny Swinger and Hernandez in a hard-fought tag team contest. But unfortunately for Swinger, Hernandez and the rest of the crew, their night was far from over. Moments after the bell, Su Yung‘s search for souls continued when she instructed her newest Undead Bridesmaids, Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren, to attack and abduct one of Johnny Swinger’s Swingerellas. Following the horrifying transformations of Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren, we can only imagine what will now happen to the unlucky Swingerella. Stay tuned to IMPACT Wrestling programming as this situation continues to unfold.
Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman kick off the fallout from Victory Road on a new BTI, next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Don’t miss it!