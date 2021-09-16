IMPACT World Tag Team Championship & Three Personal Grudge Matches Now Official for Victory Road This Saturday

News / September 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In addition to the already-stacked card, check out these must-see matchups that have been added to Victory Road, streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are on the line at Victory Road! After Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated The Good Brothers in a non-title match, the reigning champs attempted to eliminate the threat by putting Willie Mack through a table. While the attack may have sent Willie to the hospital, it didn’t keep him down for good! After Willie made his return and joined Rich Swann in a vengeful attack on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore granted them their rightful title shot this Saturday night! Will we see new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions crowned on the road to Bound For Glory?
Did Rohit Raju go too far when he took Chelsea Green out of action with a devastating Tiger Knee? Matt Cardona certainly thinks so. Following their tag team match that saw Rohit and Shera defeat Cardona and Chelsea, “The Desi Hitman” sarcastically apologized for his actions, further enraging an already angry Cardona. One week later, Cardona would retaliate by attacking Rohit in the parking lot, leading to a wall-to-wall brawl that had to be broken up by security. This Saturday at Victory Road, Cardona has his chance at revenge when he takes on Rohit in a No DQ match!
Taylor Wilde finally has the opportunity to take out the person responsible for costing her months of in-ring competition when she battles Tenille Dashwood this Saturday! It all started when Tenille had Kaleb With a K report Taylor to border security, preventing the Canadian from entering the United States to compete at IMPACT Wrestling. When Taylor made her valiant return, she was met with a blindside attack at the hands of The Influence. But now, Taylor has backup in the former Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering! Will Taylor Wilde prove that Tenille Dashwood isn’t able to defeat her on her own? We find out at Victory Road.
As Steve Maclin‘s path of destruction reaches new levels of violence, he faces his toughest challenge yet in the form of not one but two opponents, TJP and Petey Williams! After TJP ensured that Maclin defeated Petey in their Emergence rematch, the X-Division standouts squared off in singles action. But when Petey was victorious, there was no time to celebrate as Maclin demolished both men with a brutal post-match attack. Only one thing can be guaranteed when these three rivals step into the squared circle at Victory Road – total, utter mayhem!
