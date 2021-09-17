IMPACT! Photos: Mickie James Shows Deonna Purrazzo What “Hardcore Country” Is All About & More

Gallery / September 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the action from last night’s incredible IMPACT! on AXS TV in this stunning ringside photo gallery! Just 48 hours away from Victory Road, the stars and Knockouts of IMPACT Wrestling put it all on the line as they looked to gain momentum heading into this Saturday’s high-stakes event. Meanwhile, Mickie James retaliated against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, evening the score with a brutal attack after “The Virtuosa” did the same to her at NWA 73. One thing is for certain, these two legendary Knockouts are on a collision course! Plus, witness the chaos as Christian Cage and Ace Austin led their respective teams into war ahead of their IMPACT World Title clash at Victory Road.
Click here for full IMPACT! results.
Click here for everything you need to know about Victory Road, streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!