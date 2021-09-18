Josh Alexander Exercises Option C for IMPACT World Title Showdown with Christian Cage at Bound For Glory

News / September 18, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight at Victory Road, Christian Cage successfully retained his IMPACT World Title against Ace Austin in a hard-fought contest. But it was what happened after the match that sent shockwaves throughout the entire wrestling world.
Just moments after the bell, Christian Cage was confronted by dominant X-Division Champion Josh Alexander who also retained his title over X-Division veteran, Chris Sabin, earlier in the night. While staring down Christian Cage, Alexander would exercise Option C, meaning that he would relinquish the X-Division Title for an IMPACT World Title opportunity.
A match of this caliber could only take place on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stage of the year. We can now confirm that the match is official: Christian Cage will defend the IMPACT World Title against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory, LIVE October 23rd at 10pm ET on Pay-Per-View!
Bound For Glory emanates from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 24th at 10am ET on Ticketmaster.com. Click here for more details.