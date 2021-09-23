Deonna Purrazzo Defends the Knockouts Title Against Mickie James in Bound For Glory Dream Match, Call Your Shot Gauntlet Returns

News / September 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Two blockbuster matches have just been added to Bound For Glory, LIVE Saturday, October 23rd at 10pm ET on Pay-Per-View.
It’s official. At Bound For Glory, Deonna Purrazzo will put her Knockouts Title on the line against Mickie James in one of the most anticipated matches in IMPACT Wrestling history. It all started when James recruited Purrazzo to compete at NWA’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view, NWA EmPowerrr. After several heated exchanges with James in the leadup to the event, Purrazzo would go on to retain her Knockouts Title against the legendary Melina on that very night. But it was what happened just 24 hours later at NWA 73 that truly changed everything. Following her return to in-ring competition, Mickie James was assaulted by Deonna Purrazzo, bringing a grim end to her monumental moment. Vowing to show her what “Hardcore Country” was all about, James would retaliate with an all-out attack on Purrazzo inside the IMPACT Zone. But when James challenged Purrazzo to a Knockouts Title match at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Purrazzo would turn her down, citing that she hadn’t earned the opportunity. Luckily for James, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore happened to disagree, vetoing Purrazzo’s decision and making the match official. Will Deonna Purrazzo continue her dominant reign as one of the greatest Knockout Champions of all time? Or will Mickie James prove why she’s one of the pillars of IMPACT Wrestling and capture Knockouts gold once again?
The high-stakes Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at Bound For Glory. This unique matchup begins with two competitors and more will join the fray after a time interval. As the ring fills up, eliminations can occur at any time by throwing your opponent over the top rope. This process will continue until there are only two competitors remaining, which is when it transforms into a singles match that can only be won by pinfall or submission. Whoever scores the victory will earn a future title shot of any their choosing, anyplace, anytime. Rich Swann and Brian Myers have declared their entry into the gauntlet but if past Call Your Shot Gauntlet’s have taught us anything, it’s that you never who who may show up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!
Bound For Glory emanates from Sam's Town in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, September 24th at 10am ET on Ticketmaster.com.