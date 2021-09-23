John Skyler & Laredo Kid Settle the Score in Volatile Rubber Match on BTI

News / September 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on Before the IMPACT, John Skyler and Laredo Kid squared off in yet another thrilling encounter. It was just a few weeks ago when Laredo Kid made his triumphant return to IMPACT Wrestling with a victory over Skyler on BTI. Last week on IMPACT!, these two hungry competitors met in a rematch that saw Skyler pull at Laredo’s mask in order to secure the pinfall. With the score tied at one win a piece, Skyler and Laredo would stop at nothing to determine who the better man was once and for all. In an interesting development, Matthew Rehwoldt was seen watching the match from the back. While his intentions remain unclear, there was no questioning Laredo Kid when he rolled up Skyler to be declared the victor in this competitive rubber match.
George Iceman was back for another edition of Iceman’s Intel. According to him, several familiar faces were spotted backstage at the IMPACT Zone tonight. Who were these familiar faces and will they make their presence known? With Bound For Glory on the horizon, the possibilities are endless. Stay tuned as this story continues to unfold.
