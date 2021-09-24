IMPACT! Photos: Thrilling Action, Unbelievable Moments & Jaw-Dropping Returns on the Road to Bound For Glory

Gallery / September 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
If last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV was any indicator of what’s to come, the final stretch on the road to Bound For Glory is going to be a wild ride. Relive every incredible moment in this stunning ringside photo gallery, including the hard-hitting main event between Josh Alexander and Ace Austin, the unforgettable confrontation between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James, the pulse-pounding IMPACT return of Christopher Daniels and so much more!
