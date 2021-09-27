IMPACT! Exclusives: “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels Reunites With Scott D’Amore, Gets a Match Against Madman Fulton

Exclusive / September 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these exclusive clips from the latest edition of IMPACT! – you won’t see them anywhere else! Just moments after making his shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling and sending a physical message to both Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels reunites with IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. But Daniels isn’t just here to get involved in other people’s business, he wants a match of his own! Plus, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering prepare for battle with The Influence as they look to become #1 Contenders for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Knockouts Knockdown, Trey Miguel sets his sights on the now vacant X-Division Championship and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.