Can The Influence Dethrone Decay With the Tag Titles Up for Grabs at Knockouts Knockdown?

News / September 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Subscribe to IMPACT Plus and stream Knockouts Knockdown LIVE!
When The Influence demanded a Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity at Knockouts Knockdown, IMPACT Hall of Famer and woman in charge of IMPACT’s returning all-Knockout event, Gail Kim, told them that they would have earn their shot by defeating another deserving duo. One week later on IMPACT!, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne squared off against former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in a #1 Contenders match for Decay’s Knockouts Tag Team Championships. After involvement from their personal photographer, Kaleb With a K, The Influence would go on to steal the victory. The Influence may have the fame and the followers but do they have what it takes to dethrone Decay and become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions? Find out at Knockouts Knockdown!
Don’t miss Knockouts Knockdown, streaming Saturday, October 9th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.