First-Ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion Set to Be Crowned in Single-Elimination Tournament

News / September 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Premiering Tuesday, October 5th exclusively on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, a single-elimination tournament will determine the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion! Two weekly matches including four as part of Wrestle Week will culminate with the first-ever Digital Media Champion being crowned at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory.
The first two matches kicking off the IMPACT Digital Media Championship Tournament next week will be John Skyler vs Zicky Dice on Tuesday, October 5th and Hernandez vs Crazzy Steve on Wednesday, October 6th. See them first on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.
Stay tuned for more news on the IMPACT Digital Media Championship Tournament.