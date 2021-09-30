IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: September 30, 2021

Results / September 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
What other shocking moments will happen on the road to Bound For Glory? An all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Laredo Kid vs Alex Zayne vs Trey Miguel – X-Division Title Tournament, Winner Advances to Bound For Glory
The winner of this three-way match will advance to Bound For Glory to compete for the vacant X-Division Title! It’s a stalemate in the opening moments as all three men narrowly miss in-sync dropkicks. Zayne puts his unique offense on display as he hits Trey with a Shooting Star senton. Trey soars over the top rope, then sends Laredo crashing to the floor with a Hurricanrana. Moments later, Zayne hits a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Trey traps Zayne with a Cheeky Nandos Kick, followed by a 619. Matthew Rehwoldt is seen watching the match from the back and it appears as though he may zeroing in on Laredo Kid. Laredo crashes into both of his opponents with a double 450 splash from the top. Laredo hits Trey with a springboard cutter, causing him to collide with Zayne on the mat. Trey takes out Laredo with flying double knees to score the victory and advanced to Bound For Glory.
Trey Miguel def Laredo Kid & Alex Zayne – X-Division Title Tournament, Winner Advances to Bound For Glory
Matthew Rehwoldt is impressed with Laredo Kid’s artform.
After Moose and W. Morrissey sent Sami Callihan to the hospital with a brutal backstage attack, Moose will now be banned from the Street Fight between Eddie and Morrissey later tonight. Eddie sends a message to the destructive duo, saying that after he ends Morrissey, Moose is next on his list!
The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K vs Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering – Knockouts Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match
The Influence may have demanded a Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity against Decay at Knockouts Knockdown but IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim is making them earn it in this #1 Contenders match! Kaleb distracts Jordynne at ringside, allowing Tenille to push her face-first into the exposed floor. Moments later, Ellering Irish whips Tenille into the steel guardrail. Madison kicks Jordynne from the apron, then sends Tenille into the corner for a clothesline with increased velocity. Ellering quickens the pace, hitting Madison with a thunderous spinebuster for two. Jordynne connects with her signature splash out of the corner but Kaleb puts Madison’s foot under the bottom rope. Jordynne targets Kaleb on the outside, allowing The Influence to hit Ellering with Two Kisses to win and become #1 Contenders for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K def Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering – Knockouts Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match
Christopher Daniels tells Gia Miller that you don’t need to knock on the forbidden door when you helped build the house! Tonight, he makes his IMPACT in-ring return when he goes one-on-one with Madman Fulton. Josh Alexander thanks Daniels for having his back last week. IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage says they may not have needed it if Alexander kept his eyes on the ball. Daniels says that he has his own agenda and it may soon be revealed.
Brian Myers continues to play favorites with the students under his Learning Tree. Myers puts down Sam Beale, Zicky Dice and Manny Lemons for not possessing the same level of physical strength as VSK.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers propose a #1 Contenders match between FinJuice and Bullet Club where the winners face them for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory!
Before they clash in a Knockouts Title dream match at Bound For Glory, Deonna Purrazzo assaults Mickie James inside of a barn on her home property!
After falling victim to the Bullet Club’s number game last week, FinJuice reveals that the odds will be even when they fight alongside Chris Sabin next week!
Madman Fulton w/ Ace Austin vs Christopher Daniels
After making his jaw-dropping return last week, Christopher Daniels steps into an IMPACT ring for the first time since 2014! Daniels uses his speed advantage to avoid an oncoming strike, then hits a springboard Arabian Moonsault to the floor. Fulton tosses him halfway across the ring, followed by a big boot for two. Fulton hits a crossbody off the second rope for another near fall. Daniels counters a back bodydrop into a jumping DDT to build momentum. Daniels hits his signature STO for a near fall of his own. Fulton distracts the referee, allowing Ace to attack Daniels from the outside. Moments later, Josh Alexander evens the odds and fights Ace to the back. Meanwhile, Daniels hits the Angel’s Wings but Fulton kicks out at one. Daniels immediately follows up with the Best Moonsault Ever to win.
Christopher Daniels def Madman Fulton
After Johnny Swinger fails to persuade Scott D’Amore to move Bound For Glory from Las Vegas, D’Amore shuts down Swinger’s Palace for good!
Scott D’Amore grants Ace Austin and Madman Fulton a chance at revenge as they square off against IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander next week!
Violent By Design are in the ring to address their recent falling out with Rhino after he failed to recapture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. The group’s leader, Eric Young, claims that it was Rhino who allowed the “sickness” to work its way back into the group. Before Rhino joins them in the ring, Young gives him an ultimatum: you’re either with us or you’re against us. Heath makes his shocking return and attacks Violent By Design, sending them retreating up the ramp! As Heath stares down Rhino waiting for him to choose a side, Rhino leaves the IMPACT Zone through the crowd.
Beginning Tuesday, October 5th exclusively on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, a single-elimination tournament will determine the first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion! Two weekly matches including four as part of Wrestle Week will culminate with the first-ever Digital Media Champion being crowned at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory. The first two matches kicking off the IMPACT Digital Media Tournament next week will be John Skyler vs Zicky Dice and Hernandez vs Crazzy Steve!
Don’t miss another jam-packed edition of IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV. Heath will address the IMPACT Zone. Black Taurus, Steve Maclin and Petey Williams compete in a first-round X-Division Title Tournament match. The Bullet Club take on FinJuice and Chris Sabin in six-man tag team action. Plus, IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander collide with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, plus more!
W. Morrissey vs Eddie Edwards – Street Fight, Moose is Banned From Ringside
After W. Morrissey crossed the line and powerbombed Alisha, this personal rivalry is set to explode in an anything goes Street Fight! Eddie is about to dive to the outside but Morrissey cuts him off in mid-air by smashing a wet floor sign over the top of his head. But Eddie doesn’t stay down for long as he successfully dives to the other side of the floor, then uses a fan’s replica championship as a weapon. Morrissey attempts a vertical suplex onto the steel steps but Eddie counters into a drop toehold. Eddie delivers repeated shots with a trash can lid, then hits a Blue Thunder Bomb into the trash can itself. Morrissey is about to suplex Eddie into multiple steel chairs when Alisha assaults him from behind with a kendo stick. Eddie powerbombs Morrissey through the chairs but he somehow powers out at one. Alisha holds a barbed-wire steel chair as Eddie drives it into Morrissey’s head with a Boston Knee Party. Eddie pins Morrissey to win this violent Street Fight.
Eddie Edwards def W. Morrissey – Street Fight, Moose is Banned From Ringside
After the match, Moose attacks Eddie from behind and spears him through a table! Morrissey forces Alisha to watch as Moose traps Eddie’s head inside a steel chair, then delivers a brutal shot with another chair. Alisha tends to Eddie as it appears that he has been severely injured. IMPACT! goes off the air.