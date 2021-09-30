Matt Cardona Makes Raj Singh Pay for His Actions on Before the IMPACT

News / September 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just one week after Raj Singh returned to IMPACT Wrestling and helped longtime ally Rohit Raju defeat Chelsea Green, he stepped into the ring with Matt Cardona in this week’s BTI exclusive match. The rivalry between Rohit and Cardona has been raging on for quite some time but after Singh’s involvement in his fiancé’s match last week, which also saw him send Cardona face-first into the steel ring post, Cardona had retribution on his mind. When Rohit hooked the leg of Cardona from ringside, Green took him out of the equation with a superkick. Moments later, Cardona capitalized with a burst of momentum, connecting with Radio Silence to score the victory!
Don’t miss BTI next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV as Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.