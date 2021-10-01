IMPACT! Photos: Heath Returns, Moose Destroys Eddie Edwards, Christopher Daniels Topples Madman Fulton & More

Gallery / October 1, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive last night’s pulse-pounding edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV in this stunning ringside photo gallery. When Rhino was faced with a decision to either stay with Violent By Design or face their wrath for leaving, his longtime friend Heath made a shocking return after being out of action for months due to injury. Following the violent Street Fight that saw Eddie Edwards exact his revenge on W. Morrissey, Moose blindsided “Mr. Anything Is Possible” and crossed the line with a heinous steel chair assault while his wife Alisha was forced to watch. Plus, Christopher Daniels made his long-awaited IMPACT in-ring return with a hard-fought victory over Madman Fulton and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.