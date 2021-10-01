Who Will Become the New X-Division Champion at Bound For Glory?

News / October 1, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After dominant X-Division Champion Josh Alexander exercised Option C to relinquish the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Christian Cage at Bound For Glory, a tournament to crown a new champion has begun. A series of three-way matches will determine who will compete for the vacant X-Division Title at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. So far, X-Division standout Trey Miguel has qualified by defeating Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne. Who will join him in this high-stakes contest? Find out as qualifying matches continue on IMPACT! on AXS TV.
