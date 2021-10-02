Tasha Steelz Sets Her Sights on the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

News / October 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The fifth entrant in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament at IMPACT’s returning all-Knockout event is the “Boricua Badass”, Tasha Steelz! While she has never captured singles gold in the Knockouts division, Tasha knows what it takes to be a champion, having held the Knockout Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions. She joins Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle and Chelsea Green as the first five Knockouts announced for the one-night tournament with more to be announced in the coming days.
What are the greatest women’s athletes in professional wrestling today willing to sacrifice for a shot at the coveted Knockouts Championship? Find out at IMPACT Wrestling’s all-Knockout event, Knockouts Knockdown, streaming Saturday, October 9th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.
IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim announced that this special, one-night tournament will feature four IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts facing off against four of the top women’s competitors from around the world. Whoever is victorious in this grueling tournament will receive a future Knockouts Championship match.
Stay tuned for more information on tournament entrants and first round matchups.