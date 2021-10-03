Jamie Senegal Set to Compete in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

News / October 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Subscribe to IMPACT Plus and stream Knockouts Knockdown LIVE!
The sixth entrant in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament at IMPACT’s returning all-Knockout event is the poised and determined Jamie Senegal! She will be making her IMPACT Wrestling debut at the event, joining Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green and Tasha Steelz as the first six Knockouts announced for the one-night tournament with more to be announced in the coming days.
What are the greatest women’s athletes in professional wrestling today willing to sacrifice for a shot at the coveted Knockouts Championship? Find out at IMPACT Wrestling’s all-Knockout event, Knockouts Knockdown, streaming Saturday, October 9th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.
IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim announced that this special, one-night tournament will feature four IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts facing off against four of the top women’s competitors from around the world. Whoever is victorious in this grueling tournament will receive a future Knockouts Championship match.
Stay tuned for more information on tournament entrants and first round matchups.