Don’t Miss Turning Point & IMPACT TV Tapings LIVE at Sam’s Town Las Vegas November 20-22

From November 20th through the 22nd, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV for three can’t-miss events! Don’t miss this opportunity to experience IMPACT Wrestling LIVE and in-person with all of your favorite IMPACT stars, including Moose, The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and more! Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, October 15th at 10am ET on Ticketmaster.com.
On Saturday, November 20th, Turning Point streams live around the world on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more on a night that is sure to produce fireworks.
On November 21st and 22nd, witness the fallout from Turning Point during two days of action-packed IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings!
