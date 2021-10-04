IMPACT! Exclusives: Steve Maclin Promises Mayhem in the X-Division Title Tournament, The Influence Celebrate Becoming #1 Contenders

News / October 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Don’t miss these exclusive clips from the latest episode of IMPACT! – you won’t see them anywhere else! As the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion rolls on, Steve Maclin declares victory ahead of his first-round bout against Black Taurus and Petey Williams this Thursday on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV. Plus, The Influence celebrate their victory over Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, which earned them a Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity against Decay this Saturday at Knockouts Knockdown!

Click here for full IMPACT! results.

