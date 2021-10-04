The Seventh Entrant in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament: Rachael Ellering

News / October 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Subscribe to IMPACT Plus and stream Knockouts Knockdown LIVE!
The seventh entrant in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament at IMPACT’s returning all-Knockout event is second-generation star, Rachael Ellering! After capturing the Knockouts Tag Team Titles alongside Jordynne Grace, Ellering will return to singles competition, joining Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz and Jamie Senegal as the first seven Knockouts announced for the one-night tournament with the final entrant to be announced tomorrow.
What are the greatest women’s athletes in professional wrestling today willing to sacrifice for a shot at the coveted Knockouts Championship? Find out at IMPACT Wrestling’s all-Knockout event, Knockouts Knockdown, streaming this Saturday, October 9th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.
IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim announced that this special, one-night tournament will feature four IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts facing off against four of the top women’s competitors from around the world. Whoever is victorious in this grueling tournament will receive a future Knockouts Championship match.
Stay tuned for more information on tournament entrants and first round matchups.