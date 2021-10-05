Brandi Lauren Rounds Out the Field for the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

News / October 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The eighth and final entrant in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament at IMPACT’s returning all-Knockout event is the bone-chilling Undead Bridesmaid, Brandi Lauren! As her search for souls continues, Lauren will also look to bring gold to the terrifying trio alongside Su Yung and Kimber Lee. She joins Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal and Rachael Ellering as the field for the one-night tournament is now complete.
What are the greatest women’s athletes in professional wrestling today willing to sacrifice for a shot at the coveted Knockouts Championship? Find out at IMPACT Wrestling’s all-Knockout event, Knockouts Knockdown, streaming this Saturday, October 9th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.
IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim announced that this special, one-night tournament will feature four IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts facing off against four of the top women’s competitors from around the world. Whoever is victorious in this grueling tournament will receive a future Knockouts Championship match.
Stay tuned for more information on first round matchups.