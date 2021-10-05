Gail Kim Hosts Press Pass With Special Guests Deonna Purrazzo & Mickie James LIVE Today at 2pm ET on Facebook

News / October 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling’s Press Pass Podcast returns today, Tuesday, October 5th, with a focus on the Knockouts Division. Reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will be joined by 3-time former Knockouts Champion Mickie James for the LIVE media teleconference, which airs live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.
Press Pass begins at 2pm ET and will be hosted by IMPACT Hall of Famer, Gail Kim. Purrazzo, a 2-tiome Knockouts Champion, puts the gold on the line against James on October 23rd at Bound For Glory, originating from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
This Saturday, October 9th, is the return of Knockouts Knockdown, airing on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. No doubt all three will have plenty to say on the current state of the Knockouts Division and beyond.