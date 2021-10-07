Bracket Revealed for This Saturday’s High-Stakes Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

News / October 7, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, the greatest women’s athletes in professional wrestling today compete in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament for a future Knockouts Title opportunity. Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal, Rachael Ellering and Brandi Lauren make up the field for this one-night tournament and now, the bracket has been revealed. Check out these first-round matchups headed your way:
Tasha Steelz vs Jamie Senegal
Chelsea Green vs Renee Michelle
Lady Frost vs Rachael Ellering
Brandi Lauren vs Mercedes Martinez
