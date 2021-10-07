Mickie James Picks Deonna Purrazzo’s Poison, Monster’s Ball in Honor of Daffney Official for Knockouts Knockdown

News / October 7, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In addition to the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament and the Knockouts Tag Team Championship clash, two more must-see matchups have been added to Knockouts Knockdown, streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
After Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo brutally assaulted Mickie James on her farm in Nashville, Tennessee, James retaliated by attacking Purrazzo backstage at the IMPACT Zone! Following a no-contact clause being put in place by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Gail Kim intervened and announced that both Purrazzo and James will pick each other’s opponent in a Pick Your Poison series. Less than two weeks away from their Knockouts Title dream match at Bound For Glory, who will James handpick to go one-on-one with “The Virtuosa” at Knockouts Knockdown?
Savannah Evans, Kimber Lee, Alisha and Jordynne Grace are set to collide in a hardcore Monster’s Ball match in honor of Daffney. After Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren abducted one of the Swingerellas, Alisha exacted her revenge on the demonic duo with a violent kendo stick attack! Now she brings “Kendra” into battle once again but this time it will all be legal in a match where there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes!
