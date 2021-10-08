IMPACT! Photos: Bullet Club Triumphs Over FinJuice & Chris Sabin, Mercedes Martinez Makes Her Debut, Plus More

Gallery / October 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tensions have reached an all-time high as the final stretch on the road to Bound For Glory approaches. Relive last night’s IMPACT! in this stunning ringside photo gallery, featuring images from the Bullet Club’s victory over FinJuice and Chris Sabin. Mercedes Martinez made her IMPACT debut as she joined forces with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to defeat Brandi Lauren, Kimber Lee and Lady Frost just 48 hours away from Knockouts Knockdown – but it wasn’t without controversy. Plus, Steve Maclin is Bound For Glory after the master of mayhem won his match in the X-Division Title Tournament and more!
