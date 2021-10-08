Mickie James Selects Masha Slamovich as Deonna Purrazzo’s Opponent at Knockouts Knockdown

News / October 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As announced by IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim on last night’s IMPACT!, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James will select each other’s opponents in a Pick Your Poison series ahead of their Knockouts Title dream match at Bound For Glory. We can now confirm that James has selected poised up-and-comer Masha Slamovich as Purazzo’s opponent at Knockouts Knockdown!
