Awesome Kong to Be Inducted Into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory

News / October 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As revealed by Christy Hemme earlier tonight at Knockouts Knockdown, the legendary former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts trailblazer, Awesome Kong, will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame on October 23rd at Bound For Glory. As a former two-time Knockouts Champion and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Awesome Kong is a name synonymous with the Knockouts division, which is widely considered as one of the greatest women’s divisions in professional wrestling history.
Kong would appear at Knockouts Knockdown, not only to react to this monumental announcement but also to deliver a heartfelt speech on opening the door for the next generation of professional wrestlers.
Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Bound For Glory.