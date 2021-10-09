Knockouts Knockdown Photos: IMPACT Celebrates Women in Pro Wrestling With Unforgettable Night of Action

Gallery / October 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Subscribe to IMPACT Plus and stream Knockouts Knockdown on-demand!
IMPACT Wrestling’s all-Knockout event, Knockouts Knockdown, made its highly-anticipated return in a big way on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Now you can relive all the unforgettable action in this must-see ringside photo gallery. Eight of the greatest women’s athletes in the world competed in a one-night tournament for a future Knockouts Title opportunity, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo faced Mickie James‘ hand-picked opponent and so much more!
Click here for full Knockouts Knockdown highlights.