The Good Brothers Set for Press Pass LIVE This Wednesday on Facebook

News / October 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Podcast returns this Wednesday, October 13th with a focus on tag team wrestling! Reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will speak with the media during the teleconference, which fans can stream LIVE on IMPACT’s Facebook page. Press Pass will begin at 2pm ET and will be hosted by D’Lo Brown.
The Good Brothers are the 2-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, with the gold on the line Saturday, October 23rd at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, originating from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas.