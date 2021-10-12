The IInspiration Set for IMPACT TV Tapings on October 24 & 25 in Las Vegas

News / October 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following the earth-shattering announcement that The IInspiration is coming to Bound For Glory, LIVE October 23rd on Pay-Per-View, we can now confirm that Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will be appearing at the IMPACT TV Tapings on October 24th and 25th, also from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas! Don’t miss your opportunity to see The IInspiration and all your other favorite IMPACT stars up close as the fallout from Bound For Glory begins! Tickets are available now.