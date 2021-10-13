Knockouts Knockdown Exclusive: Masha Slamovich Offered an IMPACT Wrestling Contract By Gail Kim

Exclusive / October 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This past Saturday at Knockouts Knockdown, Masha Slamovich was handpicked by Mickie James to be the opponent of Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a Pick Your Poison match. While Slamovich may have come up short against one of the greatest Knockouts Champions of all time, she showed IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim that she has what it takes to be a Knockout. See what happened after the bell when Gail Kim offered Masha Slamovich a spot on the IMPACT Wrestling roster in this exclusive clip that wasn’t shown on the broadcast!
