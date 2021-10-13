The IInspiration Challenge Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory

News / October 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Get your Bound For Glory & IMPACT TV Taping tickets!
Order Bound For Glory on pay-per-view!
The IInspiration is coming to Bound For Glory – and they’re coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships!
In the closing moments of Knockouts Knockdown, we learned that Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will be making their IMPACT debut at Bound For Glory, LIVE October 23rd at 10pm ET on Pay-Per-View. We can now confirm that The IInspiration will compete at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year as they challenge Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships!
Having held tag team gold in the past, it’s no surprise that The IInspiration have set their sights on capturing the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. But their opponents, Havok and Rosemary, are not to be taken lightly as they have proven to be a powerful force during their title reign. Will The IInspiration become Knockouts Tag Team Champions in their very first match in IMPACT or will Decay spoil their arrival in the name of The Shadow?
Click here for everything you need to know about Bound For Glory!