Bound For Glory: Heath Goes to War With Violent By Design, Field Set for X-Division Title Three-Way & More

Will the real Rhino please stand up? That is what Heath is hopeful for at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year when he battles Violent By Design in tag team action. After Rhino was punished by his former allies for failing to recapture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, Heath made a shocking return and came to the aid of his longtime friend. But when prompted to pick a side, Rhino instead exited the IMPACT Zone through the crowd. With Heath cleared for competition following a year-long injury, he has vowed to get revenge on Violent By Design. Will the Rhino of old fight by his side or will Heath suffer what is otherwise an inevitable beatdown at the hands of VBD?
After dominant X-Division Champion Josh Alexander exercised Option C to relinquish the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Christian Cage, a tournament to crown a new champion began. A series of three-way matches would determine the competitors in the X-Division Title match at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory. X-Division standout Trey Miguel, undefeated powerhouse Steve Maclin and the Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo were all victorious in their tournament matchups, qualifying them for the three-way finals. Who will leave Bound For Glory as the new X-Division Champion?
The high-stakes Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at Bound For Glory. This unique matchup begins with two competitors in the ring and after a time interval, more entries join the fray. As the ring fills up, eliminations can occur at any time by throwing your opponent over the top rope. This process will continue until there are only two competitors remaining, which is when it transforms into a singles match that can only be won by pinfall or submission. Whoever scores the victory will earn a future title shot of any their choosing, anyplace, anytime. Rich Swann, Brian Myers, Moose and W. Morrissey have declared their entry in the gauntlet but if past Call Your Shot Gauntlet’s have taught us anything, it’s that you never know who may show up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Following a Battle Royal on IMPACT!, we also know that W. Morrissey will enter the gauntlet last at #20, while Chris Sabin must enter first at #1.
