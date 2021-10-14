IMPACT! Photos: Battle Royal With Bound For Glory Implications, Chris Sabin & Chris Bey Tear the House Down & More

Gallery / October 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the penultimate IMPACT! before IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, in this stunning ringside photo gallery! The ring was overflowing with IMPACT stars and Knockouts as they competed in an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal to determine the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet – but whoever was eliminated last would be forced to enter the match at #1! Plus, with their allies ejected from ringside, Chris Sabin and Chris Bey sacrificed it all in a jaw-dropping singles encounter and so much more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.