IMPACT! Exclusives: Havok & Rosemary Deliver an Ominous Warning to The IInspiration, El Phantasmo is Bound For Glory & More

Exclusive / October 18, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After IMPACT! went off the air, cameras caught up with the stars and Knockouts of IMPACT Wrestling to get their thoughts on what was a heart-racing night of action!
With Bound For Glory on the horizon, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok and Rosemary send a message to their debuting challengers, The IInspiration. After qualifying for the three-way match to crown a new X-Division Champion, El Phantasmo sets his sights on the gold. W. Morrissey and Chris Sabin react to entering the high-stakes Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #20 and #1, respectively. Plus, Tasha Steelz explains why Savannah Evans accepted Deonna Purrazzo‘s proposition to have her face Mickie James in a Pick Your Poison match this Thursday!
