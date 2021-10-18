Press Pass Returns This Tuesday & Wednesday With Special Guests Josh Alexander & The IInspiration LIVE on Facebook

News / October 18, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Podcast returns this week with 2 major interview opportunities:
Josh Alexander will talk with the media during the live teleconference on Tuesday, October 19 at 2pm ET. The IInspiration talks with the media on Wednesday, October 20 at 2pm ET.
Fans can watch both on IMPACT’s Facebook page.
Josh Alexander battles Christian Cage in the main event of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday night, October 23, originating from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas.
The IInspiration battles Havok & Rosemary at Bound For Glory for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.