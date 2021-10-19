Meet Your Favorite IMPACT Stars During Bound For Glory Weekend in Las Vegas

News / October 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Beginning this Friday, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling take over Las Vegas during Bound For Glory weekend, featuring a series of can’t miss Meet & Greets!
Friday, October 22 at Las Vegas Fight Shop
5-5:40pm PT: Rich Swann & Jordynne Grace
5:40-6:20pm PT: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Heath
6:20-7pm PT: D’Lo Brown
Saturday, October 23rd at Sam’s Town Before & After Event
5:30pm PT: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary & Havok
10pm PT: IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
Sunday, October 24th at Sam’s Town Before & After Event
5:30pm PT: Matt Cardona, Brian Myers & Chelsea Green
10pm PT: X-Division Champion & Knockouts Champion
Monday, October 25th at Sam’s Town Before & After Event
5:30pm PT: W. Morrissey & Rachael Ellering
10pm PT: Su Yung, Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren