Meet Your Favorite IMPACT Stars During Bound For Glory Weekend in Las Vegas

News / October 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Beginning this Friday, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling take over Las Vegas during Bound For Glory weekend, featuring a series of can’t miss Meet & Greets!

Friday, October 22 at Las Vegas Fight Shop

5-5:40pm PT: Rich Swann & Jordynne Grace

5:40-6:20pm PT: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Heath

6:20-7pm PT: D’Lo Brown

Saturday, October 23rd at Sam’s Town Before & After Event

5:30pm PT: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary & Havok

10pm PT: IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Sunday, October 24th at Sam’s Town Before & After Event

5:30pm PT: Matt Cardona, Brian Myers & Chelsea Green

10pm PT: X-Division Champion & Knockouts Champion

Monday, October 25th at Sam’s Town Before & After Event

5:30pm PT: W. Morrissey & Rachael Ellering

10pm PT: Su Yung, Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren

