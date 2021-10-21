The Good Brothers, FinJuice & Bullet Club Set for Three-Way Tag Title Showdown This Saturday at Bound For Glory

News / October 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
For weeks, The Good Brothers have demanded competition for their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and at Bound For Glory, they’re going to get it. After the #1 Contenders match between FinJuice and the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo ended in controversy with both teams scoring simultaneous pinfalls over one another, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announced that The Good Brothers would be defending their titles in a three-way match at IMPACT’s biggest event of the year. With no shortage of history between these teams, there’s no telling what might happen when they step into the ring with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles up for grabs! Who will leave Las Vegas with gold around their waist?
