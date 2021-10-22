IMPACT! Photos: The Road to Bound For Glory Reaches Its Last Stop

Gallery / October 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the final IMPACT! before IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, in this stunning ringside photo gallery! Bound For Glory goes down this Saturday at 10pm ET, LIVE from Las Vegas.
Before her Knockouts Championship dream match against Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James made her long-awaited IMPACT in-ring return as she battled The Virtuosa’s handpicked opponent, Savannah Evans, in a Pick Your Poison match! Plus, Heath found himself on the receiving end of another brutal beatdown at the hands of Violent By Design, controversy reigned supreme in the #1 Contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.