Who Will Leave Countdown to Glory as the First-Ever Digital Media Champion?

October 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
History will be made on the Countdown to Glory pre-show, streaming LIVE this Saturday at 9:30pm ET on YouTube and FITE. Just 30 minutes before Bound For Glory goes on the air, the first-ever Digital Media Champion will be crowned in a six-way free-for-all. Following a grueling first-round of the Digital Media Championship Tournament, John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green and Madison Rayne have qualified for the finals. Rayne will be stepping in as a substitute for her Influence ally, Tenille Dashwood. Who will be the first to call themselves Digital Media Champion?
Click here for everything you need to know about Bound For Glory, LIVE this Saturday at 10pm ET on pay-per-view!