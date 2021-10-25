Bound For Glory: Emotional Post-Match Interviews You Can’t Miss

News / October 25, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Winning or losing on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stage of the year has proven to be one of the most emotional moments of one’s career. In this series of exclusive videos, see what happened when cameras caught up with the stars and Knockouts of IMPACT after their respective matchups at Bound For Glory, including the heartbreaking aftermath of the IMPACT World Title clash between Christian Cage and Josh Alexander. Plus, hear from newly crowned champions Moose, Mickie James, Trey Miguel, The IInspiration, and Jordynne Grace!
Click here for full Bound For Glory results.