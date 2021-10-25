Bound For Glory Photos: Relive Every Jaw-Dropping Moment from IMPACT’s Biggest Event of the Year

Gallery / October 25, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This past Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view from a sold out Sam’s Town in Las Vegas was a night that professional wrestling fans will never forget. Now you can relive every jaw-dropping moment from IMPACT’s biggest event of the year in this must-see ringside photo gallery, featuring up close and personal shots of all your favorite IMPACT stars.
In the main event, Josh Alexander realized his dream when he defeated Christian Cage to become the new IMPACT World Champion – but it was what happened next that was truly unbelievable. Plus, Mickie James dethroned dominant Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to capture the Knockouts Championship, The IInspiration became the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions in their very first match in IMPACT and so much more!
Click here for full Bound For Glory results.