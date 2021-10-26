Bound For Glory: Rocky Romero Challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title, Myers Seeks Retribution on Beale

News / October 26, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The news from Bound For Glory continues in this series of must-see videos. After making his shocking surprise appearance in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Rocky Romero sets his sights on the newly crowned X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel. Plus, Brian Myers is furious after being eliminated by his former student, Sam Beale, but a poised VSK is determined to make things right.
Click here for full Bound For Glory results. Witness the fallout from the biggest event of the year on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.