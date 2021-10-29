IMPACT! Photos: The Fallout From Bound For Glory Turns to Total Anarchy

Gallery / October 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following one of the greatest nights in IMPACT Wrestling history, the fallout from Bound For Glory began on a wild edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Tensions exploded between new IMPACT World Champion Moose and one of his greatest rivals of all time, Eddie Edwards. Plus, Minoru Suzuki set his sights on a determined Josh Alexander, Ace Austin squared off with Chris Sabin in a breathtaking main event and more. Relive each and every moment in this must-see ringside photo gallery, featuring up close and personal shots of all your favorite IMPACT stars and Knockouts!
