“Speedball” Mike Bailey Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Exclusive / November 1, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following his match against Josh Alexander this past Sunday at Destiny World Wrestling in Toronto, Canada, “Speedball” Mike Bailey was signed to an IMPACT Wrestling contract by IMPACT Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore!
Hailing from Quebec, Bailey is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling today. After honing his skills against some of the sport’s top names, Bailey now brings his athletic, high-flying offense to the IMPACT Wrestling roster.
Check out this exclusive footage to see how it all went down!