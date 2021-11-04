Knockouts World Title, Knockouts World Tag Team Title & X-Division Title Matches Official for Turning Point

News / November 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming Saturday, November 20th at 10pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, IMPACT Wrestling presents Turning Point LIVE from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Check out these blockbuster title matches that have just been announced!
At Bound For Glory, Mickie James did what many thought was impossible – she dethroned Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion. As a pillar of the Knockouts division, Mickie set out to defend her title against any and all challengers. Her first successful title defense came less than two weeks later against longtime rival Madison Rayne. But after the match, Mickie was confronted by the winner of the recent Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, one of the top athletes in professional wrestling, Mercedes Martinez. After both Knockouts showed each other the respect that they deserve, Martinez challenged Mickie for the Knockouts World Title at Turning Point. Brace yourself for what promises to be a legendary Knockouts title clash!
The IInspiration impressed the wrestling world when they defeated Decay to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions in their IMPACT debut at Bound For Glory. Two weeks later, Decay played horrifying mind games with the new champs, proving to Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay that ghosts may indeed be real. After a chilling message that read “Turning Point” was splattered across the mirror, The IInspiration knew what was headed their way – a Knockouts World Tag Team Title rematch against the demonic duo of Havok and Rosemary! Will lightning strike twice for The IInspiration or will Decay reclaim the gold?
Trey Miguel realized his dream at Bound For Glory, defeating Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament to capture the championship for the very first time. But as the saying goes, there’s no rest for the weary, especially in the fast-paced X-Division. On the following episode of IMPACT!, Trey would successfully defend his newly-won title against NJPW veteran Rocky Romero. One week later, a new #1 Contender was crowned when Laredo Kid conquered Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin and Black Taurus. We now know that at Turning Point, Trey Miguel will defend the X-Division Championship against Laredo Kid in was will certainly be an edge-of-your-seat thriller!