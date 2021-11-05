IMPACT! Photos: Mickie James Renews Epic Rivalry With Madison Rayne, Bullet Club Crashes the Party & More

Gallery / November 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these incredible photos from last night’s IMPACT! in Las Vegas.
Mickie James put her newly-won Knockouts World Title on the line against one of her greatest rivals of all time, Madison Rayne! Bullet Club brought the IMPACT World Tag Team Title aspirations of FinJuice to a screeching halt when they interfered in their match against reigning champs, The Good Brothers. Plus, Eric Young made his return to the ring in dominant fashion and so much more!
