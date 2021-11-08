IMPACT! Exclusives: Kaleb Set For Showdown With Suzuki, Tensions Escalate Between Rocky & Rohit, Plus More

Exclusive / November 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following last week’s IMPACT!, the cameras were rolling for these exclusive clips you won’t see anywhere else!
After getting physically involved in Mickie James‘ Knockouts World Title defense against Madison Rayne, Kaleb With a K gets more than he bargained for when Scott D’Amore puts him in a match against the legendary Minoru Suzuki. Rohit Raju is furious that NJPW veteran Rocky Romero received an X-Division Title match before he did leading to a heated confrontation between the two. In response to her loss to Rachael Ellering, Tasha Steelz unleashes Savannah Evans on the second generation star. Plus, Violent By Design is more dangerous than ever and more!
