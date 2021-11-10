IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: November 11, 2021

Preview / November 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Less than two weeks away from Turning Point, what will happen on an all-new IMPACT? Find out this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey all have one thing in common – they want a shot at the new IMPACT World Champion, Moose! This Thursday, three of IMPACT’s top stars will have the chance to earn a coveted title opportunity when they collide in a three-way IMPACT World Championship #1 Contenders match. Who will leave Las Vegas with a shot at the most prestigious prize in IMPACT Wrestling?
Following his triumphant IMPACT in-ring debut last week, Minoru Suzuki returns to the ring for singles action against Kaleb With a K this Thursday. After Knockouts World Champion Mickie James made him pay for getting involved in her title defense against Madison Rayne, Kaleb got more than he bargained for when complaining to IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore! Can Kaleb With a K survive the wrath of Minoru Suzuki? Only time will tell.
Last week, it looked as though FinJuice was going to earn an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity in their non-title match against reigning champs The Good Brothers. But there to crash the party was none other than the Bullet Club, who delivered a brutal three-on-two assault to both teams. This Thursday, the #1 contenders will be determined once and for all when Chris Bey and Hikuleo battle David Finlay and Juice Robinson in a high-stakes #1 Contenders match!
After coming up short in the X-Division Championship #1 Contenders match, Rohit Raju took exception to the fact that Rocky Romero was awarded an X-Division Title opportunity against Trey Miguel without having to earn it. Alongside Raj Singh, Rohit would confront the NJPW veteran and challenge him to a singles match. This Thursday, Rohit Raju looks to push Rocky Romero out of “his spotlight” but doing so will be easier said than done!
As Decay prepares to challenge The IInspiration in a Knockouts World Tag Team Title rematch at Turning Point, they must first overcome the devastating duo of Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren this Thursday. After The IInspiration received a chilling message from Decay, they enlisted the help of perhaps the only team as terrifying as their upcoming opponents – the Undead Bridesmaids! Who will be victorious in this ominous showdown?
The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Following Rachael Ellering‘s victory over Tasha Steelz just two weeks ago, Tasha unleashes Savannah Evans on the second-generation star in an exclusive match! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest championship matches from the high-flying and risk-taking X-Division!