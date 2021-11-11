IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: November 11, 2021

Results / November 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins on Before the IMPACT!
Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz vs Rachael Ellering w/ Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace – BTI Exclusive Match
After losing to Rachael Ellering just two weeks ago, Tasha Steelz has unleashed Savannah Evans on the second-generation star here tonight! Rachael uses her speed to gain the advantage in the early going as Savannah goes to the outside for to regain herself. Savannah then uses her power to turn the tide, hitting a butterfly suplex for two. Savannah spikes Rachael with a DDT. Rachael coms back with her signature springboard leg drop but somehow, Savannah kicks out at two. Rachael has her beat but Tasha distracts the referee. Savannah capitalizes with the Uranagi to win!
Just nine nights away from Turning Point, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) w/ Hikuleo vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match
The winning team will be next in line for an IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot against reigning champs, The Good Brothers! Juice hits Bey with a powerslam, followed by a squatting senton. Bey distrats the referee, allowing Hikuleo to send Juice into the steel guardrail. Phantasmo hits a springboard Moonsault on Juice to continue the assault. Juice hits Phantasmo with a series of strikes to create separation and make the tag to Finlay. The pace quickens as Finlay hits a springboard crossbody to Phantasmo on the floor. Finlay has Bey down following a flying elbow but Phantasmo breaks the pin. Finlay turns his attention to Hikuleo, taking him out on the floor. Inside the ring, Phantasmo superkicks Juice then holds off Finlay while Bey scores the pinfall!
After the match, The Good Brothers head to the ring and a brawl breaks out between the two teams who will collide for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Turning Point! Hikuleo goes face-to-face with Gallows and sends him retreating up the ramp.
Josh Alexander confronts IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore about why he’s not in the IMPACT World Title #1 Contenders match tonight. D’Amore tells him that he must first settle his differences with Minoru Suzuki next week, so that way he can be razor-focused on recapturing the IMPACT World Title.
After being pinned by Sam Beale in a six-man tag team match last week on BTI, Brian Myers challenges him to a singles contest next week to determine who the better man truly is.
Kaleb With a K vs Minoru Suzuki
Minoru Suzuki makes his IMPACT singles debut right here, right now! Josh Alexander is seen watching the match on a monitor backstage. Suzuki quickly takes control as he begins to dismantle his opponent. Suzuki hits the Gotch Piledriver to score the dominant victory!
Gia Miller asks IMPACT World Champion Moose if he’s concerned about any of his next potential challengers, Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey. Moose calls himself the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling and says that whoever wins the #1 Contenders match is the one who should be concerned.
Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren)
Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration have enlisted the help of the Undead Bridesmaids to take care of Decay before their title showdown at Turning Point! Speaking of The IInspiration, they make their way to the top of the ramp to scout their opponents.
The Undead Bridesmaids capitalize off the distraction and attack Decay from behind. Decay turns the tide with a backbreaker spear combo to win!
Rhino looks to purge the poison from his body when he teams up with to battle Violent By Design at Turning Point!
The IInspiration sends a message to the Undead Bridesmaids for failing to take out Decay and challenge them to a match next week on IMPACT!
Chris Sabin vows to shut up Ace Austin by challenging him to a rematch at Turning Point!
Madison Rayne vs Mercedes Martinez
Before Mercedes Martinez challenges Mickie James for the Knockouts World Title at Turning Point, she goes one-on-one with Knockouts veteran Madison Rayne tonight! Mercedes hits an impressive delayed vertical suplex. Madison connects with a backstabber to gain control. Mercedes comes back with a modified Tiger Driver for two. Madison soars off the second rope, hitting a blockbuster for a near fall of her own. Mercedes counters the Ripcord Cutter into a rollup for three!
Madison attacks Mercedes after the bell, then lays her out with the Ripcord Cutter! Madison does further damage with a steel chair until Knockouts World Champion Mickie James makes the save. Mercedes then drops Mickie with a modified driver to stand tall!
Steve Maclin notes that despite coming up short in recent weeks, he has still never been pinned or submitted. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel confronts him and says that if he wants another opportunity at the title, all he has to do is ask. Scott D’Amore interrupts and announces a match between Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid for next week. If Maclin wins, he will be added to the X-Division Title match between Trey and Laredo at Turning Point!
Sam Beale tells Rich Swann and Willie Mack that he needs to go it alone against Brian Myers next Thursday.
Rohit Raju w/ Raj Singh vs Rocky Romero
Rohit Raju has accused Rocky Romero of stealing his spotlight and tonight, he has a chance to do something about it! Rocky takes control in the early going by launching himself off the steps and colliding with Rohit on the floor. Rohit distracts the referee, allowing Raj to attack Rocky from the outside. Rocky builds speed and momentum with a series of running strikes. Rocky hits a tornado DDT for two. Rohit comes back with the Flatliner for another near fall. Rocky locks in the armbar but Raj gets up on the apron. Rocky takes him out of the equation with a dive to the floor. Rohit hits the Drive-By knee to score the victory!
Hernandez tells Johnny Swinger that he got them a match against The Demon and Decay next week! Teaming with Hernandez and Swinger will be one of Swinger’s Palace’s best customers, Fallah Bahh.
This Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, Chelsea Green, Matthew Rehwoldt, Jake Something and Alisha Edwards collide to determine the new #1 Contender for the Digital Media Championship currently held by Jordynne Grace!
Don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Turning Point next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV. Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration take on the Undead Bridesmaids. Steve Maclin battles Laredo Kid and if Maclin wins, he will be entered into the X-Division Title match at Turning Point. Plus, a sit-down interview with former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo as we hear from her for the first time since losing the title at Bound For Glory. In the main event, Minoru Suzuki collides with Josh Alexander in a dream match and more!
W. Morrissey vs Matt Cardona vs Eddie Edwards – IMPACT World Championship #1 Contenders Match
Whoever is victorious in this star-studded three-way clash will challenge Moose for the IMPACT World Title at Turning Point! Speaking of the champ, he’s watching this match from the press box high above the IMPACT Zone in Las Vegas.
Morrissey is in complete control following a double chokeslam to both of his opponents. Cardona attempts a running crossbody but Morrissey catches him in mid-air and follows up with a fallaway slam. Eddie spears Cardona off the apron to the floor. After being beaten down by Morrissey, Eddie fights out of a delayed vertical suplex but gets shut down with big boot. Cardona and Eddie team up against the big man as Cardona hits a Codebreaker, followed by the Blue Thunder Bomb from Eddie. Cardona takes everyone out with a huge Tower of Doom out of the corner. Eddie jumps off the apron and hits the Boston Knee Party on Morrissey. Back in the ring, Eddie hits another Boston Knee Party on Cardona to win!
Eddie Edwards celebrates as IMPACT! goes off the air.