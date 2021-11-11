Moose Renews Epic Rivalry With Eddie Edwards in World Title Showdown at Turning Point, Plus Good Brothers vs Bullet Club

News / November 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming Saturday, November 20th at 10pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, IMPACT Wrestling presents Turning Point LIVE from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss these two high-stakes title matches have just been added to the card:
One of the fiercest rivalries in IMPACT Wrestling history is set to be renewed when Moose makes his first IMPACT World Title defense against Eddie Edwards at Turning Point! As a former IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards earned another title opportunity by defeating Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a three-way #1 Contenders match on IMPACT. Will Moose continue his reign as the self-proclaimed “greatest champion in all of professional wrestling” or will Eddie reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain? One thing is for certain, these two rivals will sacrifice it all with the most prestigious prize in IMPACT Wrestling on the line.
The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are up for grabs as The Good Brothers defend against the Bullet Club at Turning Point! After taking out both The Good Brothers and FinJuice during their non-title clash on IMPACT, the Bullet Club reinserted themselves into the IMPACT World Tag Team Title picture. One week later, Chris Bey and El Phantasmo defeated FinJuice in a #1 Contenders match to secure yet another title opportunity for the dominant group. With tensions between the two teams at an all-time high, who will leave Las Vegas with gold around their waists?
